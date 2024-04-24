Stock & Land
Victorian farmers prefer newer and higher-spec tractors, says New Holland

BM
By Barry Murphy
April 24 2024 - 5:57pm
New Holland Australia and New Zealand product segment manager for mixed farming and livestock Ben Mitchell with the new T7.300 tractor at the Future Ag Expo. Picture by Barry Murphy
Victorian farmers at the "cutting edge" of farm machinery innovation, according to New Holland Australia and New Zealand product segment manager for mixed farming and livestock Ben Mitchell.

