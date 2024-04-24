Victorian farmers prefer newer and higher-spec tractors, says New Holland

Victorian farmers at the "cutting edge" of farm machinery innovation, according to New Holland Australia and New Zealand product segment manager for mixed farming and livestock Ben Mitchell.
Mr Mitchell said farmers in the state were a step ahead of those elsewhere in Australia when it came to wanting newer and better machines.
He was speaking to Stock & Land at the recent Future Ag Expo at the Melbourne Showgrounds.
"Traditionally, Victorian farmers seem to want the more cutting edge technologies," he said.
"When I look at Australia, I would classify Victorian farmers right at the pinnacle of technology.
"They want the best lighting package, they want the most comfortable seat."
Mr Mitchell and his New Holland team were launching the new 'T7.300 Long Wheelbase with PLM Intelligence' (T7 LWB PLMi) into the Australian market at the expo.
"I think probably the biggest market for this tractor will be Victoria because it has that high-end spec," he said.
"Victorian farmers seem to have that more European adoption of technology, it seems, for European comfort."
He said in other parts of Australia, farmers wanted less spec or more basic tractors.
Mr Mitchell said there was a different attitude amongst Victorian farmers because they were "trying to squeeze the lemon harder" and they were "trying to do more".
"Because it's not a massive farm, compared to some other areas of the country, they're just wringing its neck," he said.
"They're trying to get more bang for buck per hectare so it seems like they're really adopting technology.
"They're working longer and harder to try and get the maximum out of their farm."
Mr Mitchell said the appetite for new farm machinery was "still there".
"We've had two astronomically high years and you can't repeat that," he said.
"We're back to a regular year where people are buying not because there's a government incentive, but because they need a machine."
He said the trade in cycle for tractors in Victoria was "probably shortening".
"I think people are turning their machines in a bit more regularly," he said.
"I think they're really trying to keep up.
"Because technology is moving so rapidly, the tractor you buy today which is leading edge tech, in five years' time, there's something that has replaced that.
"I think the guys on the front end, they want to buy the new model every three to six years because they want to keep adopting tech."
Mr Mitchell said farmers who "really have the finger on the pulse" were always looking for the next new machine.
"It's not the technology but it's what that machine can do for them," he said.
"Whilst technology is our industry term, it's what that machine can do for me now."
