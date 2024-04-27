Stock & Land
Accreditation schemes may be 'ticket to ride' in market: IWTO panel

By Catherine Miller
April 28 2024 - 7:00am
Elders' Sam Wan, WA grower Mikaela Knapp , WoolProducers Australia's Jo Hall and AJ&PA McBride's Anthony Uren were members of a panel discussion at last week's International Wool Textile Organisation conference.
The wool industry may consider itself as the ultimate sustainable, biodegradable, natural fibre but Australian growers will increasingly need to prove their good animal welfare practices and environmental credentials to the supply chain.

