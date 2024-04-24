Hilly farm block at Leongatha offers high rainfall security at $8000/acre

A price of $8000 per acre has been suggested for a hilly grazing block near high rainfall Leongatha.
The South Gippsland property across 68 hectares (167 acres) offers "traditional blue gum grazing" for an all up price of $1,336,000.
Tarwin View is on Forresters Road at Wooreen, 12km north-east of Leongatha.
Council approval will be needed to build a home on the land but for graziers the block offers undulating and some steep but still productive grazing.
Average annual rainfall in the Leongatha region is around 950mm-1000mm.
Views from the block take in Berrys Creek, Mardan, Leongatha and beyond.
Agents say either build or farm, the property offers an excellent standard of fencing with 12 paddocks and a fenced lane.
It also has heavy duty stockyards, centrally based with additional second yards with loading race for ease of stock management.
It has fertile grey loam soils with rye and clover pastures, treed shelter areas plus stands of established blue gums.
Secure water is supplied from six dams and direct access to the permanent Boyle Creek which flows across the bottom corner of the property.
It has a large and fully enclosed shed with concrete floor and smaller sundry shedding.
For more information contact Irene Walker at SEJ Real Estate on 0429 045632.
