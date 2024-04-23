'Grass factory' in the Terang district could be split into two for sale

Agents have described a farm aggregation for sale in prized Western District dairying country as a "grass factory".
It is the second of the big Excel Farms' properties being offered to the market.
The farming group created the Karrara Aggregation west of Cobden in 2021 with the purchase of the Karrara and Acacia Downs farms which collectively take in 967 hectares (2390 acres).
Being jointly offered by LAWD and Elders, the farms boast a carrying capacity of around 20,000 DSE.
The aggregation is currently focused on breeding and fattening of cattle but has two 50-unit rotary dairies.
With properties throughout Victoria, NSW, Western Australia and South Australia, Excel Farms has its head office at Ararat and is backed by a Canadian investment fund.
Excel Farms is also selling two premium properties totalling 2821 hectares (6971 acres) at Frances, right on the South Australian/Victorian border.
The farms provide buyers with access to cropping and grazing country in a high rainfall district 40km north east of Naracoorte.
With this Victorian sale, the Karrara Aggregation offers flexibility for a conversion to a variety of agricultural uses.
Located at Ecklin South, about 20km west of Cobden and 15km south of Terang, the region has strong dairying credentials.
The two farms in the aggregation are Karrara Farms 559ha (1381 acres) and Acacia Downs 409ha (1009 acres).
Agents say the sale provides buyers with the options of future development and expansion potential of livestock/dairy operations.
Excel Farms has invested in lime, gypsum, water systems, drainage, perennial pasture development, infrastructure and fencing/laneways network.
The land is said to be gently rolling arable land suitable to a variety of agricultural uses with its fertile soils comprising mostly basalt over clay.
Perennial and annual pastures have been established to suit soil types, rainfall and current livestock operations.
Secure water is sourced from six bores which supply stock troughs throughout.
The aggregation has six homes, two have undergone recent renovation.
Farm improvements include newly constructed undercover yards, sheep yards, raised board shearing shed, workshop and substantial grain storage.
The aggregation is being offered for sale (in-one-line or as separate assets) by expressions of interest closing Thursday, June 6 - the same date as SA's Boorala Aggregation.
For information contact the joint selling agents from LAWD - Danny Thomas on 0439 349977, Patrick Kerr on 0451 142791 and, from Elders, Rob Rickard on 0407 354025.
