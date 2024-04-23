Stock & Land
Home/Agribusiness

Larvae poo organic fertiliser made in Melbourne rolled out to farms

BM
By Barry Murphy
Updated April 24 2024 - 9:11am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bardee head of sales Billy Alvin at the Future Ag Expo at the Melbourne Showgrounds. Picture by Barry Murphy
Bardee head of sales Billy Alvin at the Future Ag Expo at the Melbourne Showgrounds. Picture by Barry Murphy

An organic fertiliser made from the faeces of larvae or maggots is being rolled out to farms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.