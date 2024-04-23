Stock & Land
Home/Machinery

Methane tractors to hit market in 'two to three years', says industry head

BM
By Barry Murphy
April 23 2024 - 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CNH Industrial Australia and New Zealand managing director Brandon Stannett at the Future Ag Expo. Picture by Barry Murphy
CNH Industrial Australia and New Zealand managing director Brandon Stannett at the Future Ag Expo. Picture by Barry Murphy

Tractors which run on methane will probably hit the Australian market in two to three years, according to CNH Industrial Australia and New Zealand managing director Brandon Stannett.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.