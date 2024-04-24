Optimism for finished cattle heading into winter, but dry outlook concerning for some

Optimism remains high for finished cattle with weight going into winter, but much of how prices will look through winter will be dependent on what late autumn rainfall is received.
In western Victoria, agents are hoping even small bursts of rain could keep the market in a positive state, despite the recent volatility.
"We continue to keep missing this big rain... and it will just keep on putting a little more pressure on," JM Ellis & Co livestock agent Jack Hickey said.
"We're not quite there yet, but we are close to a situation where any excess numbers we have had just can't be carried through what could be a late break."
Pressure also on hay resources meant some were starting to shift into supplementary feed territory.
It has meant prices dropped 50-60 cents a kilogram over the past few weeks across the board but Mr Hickey said there was hope a turnaround would eventuate.
"Producers aren't going to keep spending money on feeding stock that aren't going to go anywhere, whether it be spring calving, or cows that are pregnancy-tested," he said.
"Definitely numbers in western Victoria and south-east Australia in general will reflect the area missing out on the bulk moisture that's been received over the last six weeks in other eastern areas," he said.
Kerr & Co livestock agent Bruce Redpath, Mortlake, said it had been the driest autumn he had seen in many years, and was tipping prime cattle numbers would dry up and a typical lean winter.
Mr Redpath said many would look to get rid of cows and other "bits and pieces that no one can hang onto".
"I went to bed one night, then woke up the next day and there seemed to be no feed," he said.
"It is bare with a tinge of green here."
He said producers were going ahead with their normal sales at this time of year, like a draft of Toora West cattle at Mortlake's recent store sale.
"Things are the norm for them, but there is a definite lack of feed, which is probably creating more cattle on the prime market," he said.
Elders Euroa livestock manager Joe Allen said it had only just begun to get dry in some spots, but anywhere that was irrigated and that had had follow-up rain was going well.
Mr Allen said confidence was around, especially for those looking for heavy stock.
"From our perspective, there are places over the east coast that have been seeing better rains," he said.
"We have seen some of that fat job soften a bit this week from the north and there has probably been good competition from South Gippsland, who have been on the better side of rain events."
He said current yardings were a result of opportunistic selling to some reassessing what they wanted to take into winter.
"Sometimes people just decide to sell the bigger animals now and do that autumn stocktake at this time of year," he said.
