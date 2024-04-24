Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Optimism for finished cattle heading into winter, but dry outlook concerning for some

PP
By Philippe Perez
April 24 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM Ellis & Co livestock agent Jack Hickey said upcoming prices in western Victoria were very dependent on how much autumn rain fell in the next few months. Picture by Philippe Perez
JM Ellis & Co livestock agent Jack Hickey said upcoming prices in western Victoria were very dependent on how much autumn rain fell in the next few months. Picture by Philippe Perez

Optimism remains high for finished cattle with weight going into winter, but much of how prices will look through winter will be dependent on what late autumn rainfall is received.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PP

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.