Mixed rainfall impacts supply and demand at sheep and lamb markets

As I write, autumn rain has been hit or miss, and virtually absent from Wagga Wagga, NSW, to Hamilton.
Up north in Coonamble, NSW, Tamworth, NSW, and Inverell, NSW, it's been a different story, with timely and significant rain across some of these areas.
It's good news for producers, breathing life back into pastures.
Despite some rain in recent weeks the country is parched, and farmers are becoming nervous for a decent autumn break as surface water levels remain low and pastures need a kickstart before the cooler weather begins.
Yet, Wagga Wagga lamb and cattle markets have seen a surge in numbers, as producers offload livestock due to drying conditions and sowing beginning.
Restocker activity across the region is down, as locals are hesitant to buy.
This week the Anzac Day holiday shortens the trading week, impacting lamb supplies.
An example of this was at Bendigo on Monday when supplies took a sharp dive, with only 7430 lambs yarded, halving the numbers.
The National Livestock Reporting Service noted farmers held back due to the short trading week, with the public holiday on Thursday, especially following a tough and cheaper sale the prior week.
Light lambs saw the most-significant drop in supply, with fewer plainer types on offer.
Prices surged across the board, with light lambs gaining $20 a head, recovering some of last week's losses.
Trade lambs were fiercely contested, driving rates $10-$20 higher, with top pens reaching above 700 cents a kilogram carcase weight.
Most quality trade lambs traded between 655-690c/kg.
Heavy export lambs fetched between $165-$236, marking gains of $8-$19, averaging 677c/kg.
Meanwhile in the mutton sale numbers remained high with 5600 yarded.
Agents suggested the drying conditions were influencing supplies.
The market opened strongly before finding a base with prices $3-$9 dearer.
Heavy mutton averaged 250-284c/kg while trade sheep averaged 259c/kg.
The Corowa, NSW, lamb sale experienced a dip in numbers, with agents mustering only 2888 lambs and 7024 sheep.
The lack of lambs and improved quality helped lift trade prices $10.
Heavy trade sold from $170-$185 to average 750c/kg.
Heavy lambs sold from $175-$225.
The Ballarat lamb sale saw the same trend as numbers decreased by just over 10,000 lambs, totalling 21,500 and 7850 sheep.
Agents presented outstanding runs of grain-assisted lambs weighing above 30kg, resulting in stronger competition.
Prices surged by $10, particularly for the heavier pens, which fetched anywhere from $185-$265, averaging 688-708c/kg.
