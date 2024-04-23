Stock & Land
Home/Agribusiness

Emotional farmers say they are fighting for their survival

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated April 23 2024 - 4:06pm, first published 4:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The mine proposal has already impacted on local people's health and wellbeing, farmer spokesman Craige Kennedy said today (Tuesday).
The mine proposal has already impacted on local people's health and wellbeing, farmer spokesman Craige Kennedy said today (Tuesday).

An irate group of grain growers south of Swan Hill say they are fighting for their survival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.