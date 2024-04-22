Ballarat Ag Ball raises funds for new local agricultural scholarship

Many of those working in Ballarat's agricultural sector - from livestock agents, retired and active farmers, to agricultural students - gathered at the North Ballarat Sports Club for the 2024 Ballarat Ag Ball.
The event, run by the Ballarat Agricultural and Pastoral Society (BAPS) was aiming to raise $5000 for a new scholarship to be awarded in the society's 2025 Ballarat Rural Achiever Awards.
The scholarship will assist a local young student wanting to pursue a career in agriculture in their studies.
Local band No Mistake also performed throughout the night, while Elders agent Nick Gray along with bid spotters Bernie Shanahan and James Gadd helping out with the live auction.
Rural Rural Achiever Awards organiser and Bald Hills dairy farmer Kerri Gallagher said the event was "a great opportunity for many to network and further grow the local sector".
Live and silent auctions occurred through the night, with an Airr-Engel 40-litre fridge being a popular item, selling for $1450.
Extra funds raised on the night will also to go towards the development of future events at the new BAPS showgrounds at Mount Rowan.
