Bairnsdale prices firm as NSW backgrounder snaps up 370 of quality yarding

Prices held firm in Bairnsdale at Friday's store sale with strong buying action from feedlotters from New South Wales, South Australia and South Gippsland.
A total of 3882 cattle were yarded at the East Gippsland Livestock Exchange (EPLX) saleyard with some feature runs of quality Angus and Hereford weaners throughout.
Nutrien East Gippsland Livestock auctioneer Brad Obst said the market was "fully firm on recent sales".
"Overall, the quality kept prices up," he said.
"There was an exceptional run of Angus weaner cattle.
"They were as good a quality as you'd ever see."
Stuart, Robin and Mac Stagg, Tambo Crossing, sold 186 Angus steers and 111 Angus heifers.
All their steers sold for in excess of 300 cents a kilogram with pens including 31, Angus steers, 350kg, for 328c/kg or $1150, 32, Angus steers, 319kg, for 316c/kg or $1010, and 32, Angus steers, 282kg, for 322c/kg or $910.
The Stagg's heifers sold equally well including pens of 23, Angus heifers, 292kg, for 280c/kg or $820, and 29, Angus heifers, 265kg, for 271c/kg or $720.
Andy and Joanne Cameron, Mount Taylor, sold 49 Angus steers and 42 Angus heifers.
Their pens included 25, Angus steers, 335kg, which sold for 319c/kg or $1070, 24, Angus steers, 284kg, for 324c/kg or $920, 16, Angus heifers, 322kg, for 270c/kg or $1030, and 25, Angus heifers, 270kg, for 285c/kg or $770.
David Ingram, Bonang, sold several pens including 15, Angus heifers, 363kg, for 300c/kg or $1090, 14, Angus steers, 410kg, for 365c/kg or $1500, and 20, Angus steers, 371kg, for 326c/kg or $1210.
Glen Ingram, Bonang, sold steers including 24, Angus steers, 296kg, for 341c/kg or $1150, and 21, Angus steers, 305kg, for 314c/kg or $960.
Michelle Murphy, Swift Creek, sold some top-class Hereford cattle at the sale including 32, Hereford steers, 449kg, for 302c/kg or $1360, and 18, Hereford heifers, 397kg, for 179c/kg or $710.
Elders Bairnsdale auctioneer Morgan Davies agreed with Mr Obst's review of the sale.
He said the yarding saw runs of "outstanding" of April cattle, with quality Angus stock throughout.
"Some prices trended a shade cheaper than previous weeks but the quality of cattle kept them up," he said.
Mr Davies said a backgrounder from central NSW took home 370 cattle and there were lots of South Gippsland backgrounders stepping up as well.
However, he said there was limited local support.
