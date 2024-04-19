Top quality heavy steers at Ballarat, while lighter cattle reflect dry conditions

Heavier cattle was the pick of the cattle at Ballarat CVLX on Friday, with feedlotters competing well with commission buyers for good quality.
Some cattle were showing the effects of the drier conditions of the Western District region, although not to the extent of Mortlake's yarding the day prior.
Lighter cattle had competitive bidding throughout and held up well enough to have most pens between 330-400 kilograms averaging 319 cents a kilogram or $1164 a head.
Quality ranged from average to very good through the yarding of about 4370 cattle.
Elders Ballarat livestock agent James Gadd said the large yarding was due to many farmers preparing for a cold and dry winter.
"It's pretty typical for farmers to be OK with getting rid of stock as lot of the grass will go dormant," he said.
"People are probably wanting to lighten their load off for the winter and getting stocking rtates to a level where they are happy to carry on through the year."
Steers between 400-500 kilograms averaged 333 cents a kilogram or $1477 a head with a top of 373c/kg, while steers in the 500-600kg range averaged a touch below at 327c/kg with a top of 363c/kg.
Heifers were slightly softer in pricing than their brothers, with those in the 330-400kg range averaging 268c/kg or $958 with a top of $1300.
Heavier heifers between 400-500kg averaged 298c/kg or $1301 a head with a top of $1400.
Mr Gadd said while regions south of Ballarat were drying out, "a few good rains will help things along".
"Many of the good heavier cattle today were really making anywhere from 300-320c/kg, which I believe is pretty solid for now," he said.
"Stepping up to those feeder types you really did hit the higher end, as those feedlots were chasing it a bit more."
TFI, J & F and Teys were all active buyers, along with commission buyers Duncan Brown and Ross Campbell.
Vendor Vic Brown, Dunbar Park, Myrniong, sold 25, 490kg, Angus steers for 363c/kg or $1780.
He said he had been lucky that his cattle "had come good".
"It's been an important season for us, and we just have been working real hard to get traits right," he said.
Carrahill sold 39, 452kg, Angus weaner steers, for 373c/kg or $1690.
J & M Rix sold 14, 385kg, Angus weaner steers, for 358c/kg or $1380.
L Danne sold 10, 559kg, Angus grown steers, for 331c/kg or $1850.
D & S Rourke sold 12, 463kg, Bluestone-blood Angus grown steers, for 330c/kg or $1530.
E & A Stephens & Sons sold 15, 501kg, Francs-blood Angus grown steers, for 363c/kg or $1820.
PG & KM Tallent, Dean, sold 15, 437kg, Angus/Hereford steers, for 352c/kg or $1540.
Sunnydale sold 15, 474kg, Angus grown heifers, for 304c/kg or $1440.
P & E Muir sold 12, 442kg, Millah Murrah-blood Angus grown heifers, for 296c/kg or $1310.
Heavier coloured cattle also fared well through the sale, with Jan Ibs van Seht, J & R Farming, Moyston selling five, 408kg, Simmentel steers, for 330c/kg $1350.
Maher Estate sold 15 Angus cows with 11 calves at foot for $2180.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.