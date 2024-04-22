Buyers have rare chance to own an historic Western District grazing gem

A price of $4.5 million has been suggested for a remaining piece of an historic grazing property in the Western District near Coleraine.
Calton Hill is a pivotal location in the pioneering history of Victoria and the wool industry and is on the market across its remaining 289 hectares (715 acres) 13km north-east of Coleraine.
Calton Hill was once owned by James Ferrier, who also owned the nearby Winninburn (Tahara) run.
Ferrier was born in 1810 and died at Calton Hill in 1884.
James and brother David Ferrier are credited by most for inventing the lever-action "Ferrier wool press" in 1866 said to have revolutionised large-scale wool handling in Australia, New Zealand and Africa with bales adopted for the transport of wool.
As one of the first choice pieces of Victoria to settled, Calton Hill is said to still be an outstanding grazing property and consists of a well-managed parcel of country located in the highly regarded Gritjurk area.
Agents from Charles Stewart and Co. said the property is ideal for a number of farming pursuits including the production of prime lambs and cattle.
They say it offers fertile soils, an annual average rainfall of 650mm and a high level of water security.
The farm is 38km north-west of Hamilton and 27km west south-west of Cavendish.
Fenced into 34 paddocks, the property is currently running 166 breeders plus calves and 850 crossbred ewes plus lambs.
Farm improvements include a four -stand woolshed and yards, steel machinery shed (built 2018), timber cattle yards with Arrow rotary forcing race and Leicht CIA twin squeeze crush plus numerous other shedding.
The property also has an outdoor riding arena with mounting yard, tack shed, feed and water.
It has a "very secure" spring fed dam which gravity feeds to 26 troughs and there are also six dams strategically positioned throughout the property.
It has creek frontage with year round water access.
Soils across the property are grey sandy loams over clay on the higher ground with grey loamy clay on the slopes down to heavier country at the lower extremes.
Pastures are regularly fertilised, there are established shelter belts throughout and fencing had been updated in the past decade.
An approved bluestone quarry is also located on the property as a potential source of income.
"With all the hard work completed, Calton Hill will continue to be at the forefront of production for many years to come," agents said.
"This is a fantastic opportunity to operate as a stand alone unit or as an add on to an existing holding."
The centrepiece of the property is the five-bedroom Calton Hill homestead built in 1864.
Many of the rooms including the bathroom, kitchen and ensuite have been recently renovated.
The building has a new roof and is built on solid bluestone foundations.
Also included is an undercover carport with an entrance to the laundry complete with a mud room. A wood heater is located centrally in the living room.
The home offers views of the well established garden and fruit trees.
The home retains the original pressed metal ceiling with the walls made of homemade brick noggins in-between hardwood studs.
For more information contact the agents from Charles Stewart and Co. - Leeson White on 0448 226579 and Andrew Dufty on 0419 842929.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.