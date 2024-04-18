Stock & Land
Powercor scrapped tree trim plans 10 days before fire

By Adrian Black
April 18 2024 - 4:44pm
Powercor cancelled plans to cut trees below its electricity lines 10 days before a bushfire started. (HANDOUT/ENERGYSAFETY WA)
Ten days before a bushfire was sparked under its powerlines, electricity distributor Powercor cancelled plans to cut trees below to focus on areas of "higher priority".

