Pakenham yardings 'dwindle' ahead of facility closure, buyers' orders stay

Local restockers have put in orders to replace cattle at Pakenham's Victorian Livestock Exchange today, with good competition despite a drop in yarding size.
Elders Delaney Livestock & Property director Anthony Delaney said the Pakenham store sale today, April 18, had reduced a "long way back" in yarding numbers.
Pakenham agents yarded about 1000 head of cattle at its store sale, compared to 1500 cattle one week ago.
"I think we're starting to see a dwindle in our store numbers with the forthcoming closure," he said.
"As with any saleyard, once numbers slip, buyers slip, but what was here sold okay compared to what's happened in the fat sale."
He said the quality at the sale was "really only just".
Alex Scott & Staff livestock agent Tim Gibson said the mixed yarding had "not many" young stock, with about three pens of high-quality Angus steers.
"For the quality of cattle, it's probably dearer on expectations given the prices across the state are dropping a bit," he said.
"With these mixed yardings, you're not sure what to expect, and a few buyers are absent today as well."
He said recent rain across the region of between 70-150 millimetres and warmer weather meant people were looking to replace cattle.
The buyers present at today's sale, April 18, included local restockers, Elders Yea, Wellington Livestock, Baw Baw Livestock and more.
Mr Delaney said there was no south Gippsland competition and it was mostly local buyers, but despite absent buyers "their orders weren't [absent]".
R Shurley, Trafalgar South, sold one steer, 580 kilograms, for 276 cents a kilogram or $1600 a head and 11 heifers for $450.
P Michael, Darnum, sold three steers, 578kg, for 313c/kg or $1810 and seven steers, 383kg, for 329c/kg or $1260.
Sammitch, Bayles, sold 11 steers, 429kg, for 287c/kg or $1230.
L Burns & B Trickey, Yarragon, sold one steer, 345kg, for 252c/kg or $870.
Campbells Contracting sold 13 steers, 612kg, for 283c/kg or $1730, five steers, 613kg, for 281c/kg or $1720, and 10 steers, 579kg, for 292c/kg or $1690.
P Kenny sold 31 steers, 370kg, for 316c/kg or $1170, 21 heifers, 361kg, for 277c/kg or $1000 and 12 heifers, 322kg, for 255c/kg or $820.
G Smith sold 15 steers, 532kg, for 237c/kg or $1260.
S Mallinson, Cardinia, sold nine steers, 482kg, for 288c/kg or $1390, six steers, 398kg, for 251c/kg or $1000 and 10 heifers, 377kg, for 249c/kg or $940.
Riseborough Produce, Mickleham, sold 16 steers, 434kg, for 258c/kg or $1120.
Warook Angus, Caldermeade, sold 15 steers, 393kg, for 295c/kg or $1160, 10 steers, 335kg, for 268c/kg or $900, and eight heifers, Adameluca blood, 368kg, for 187c/kg or $690.
Altnaharra Stud, Wallan, sold 10 steers, 495kg, for 309c/kg or $1530 and 10 steers, 455kg, for 325c/kg or $1480.
T Taranto, Balnarring, sold 15 heifers, 304kg, for 217c/kg or $660.
