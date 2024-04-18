Stock & Land
Pakenham yardings 'dwindle' ahead of facility closure, buyers' orders stay

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
April 18 2024 - 2:24pm
Pictures by Rachel Simmonds

Local restockers have put in orders to replace cattle at Pakenham's Victorian Livestock Exchange today, with good competition despite a drop in yarding size.

