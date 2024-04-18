Large consignments underpin Mortlake sale with good quality grown cattle

The second store sale for April at WVLX Mortlake had mixed sale results, with processors competing well for feeder cattle, and some large drafts drawing great interest while younger, plainer cattle were beginning to show the effects of cold, dry weather and a lack of feed in the region.
Agents yarded 5765 cattle with an average weight of 373 kilograms across the sale, with major processors Teys, TFI, JBS and Midfield competing well with commission buyers for grown cattle with an average weight of 300 kilograms or above.
Southern Grampians Livestock agent Scott Judd said that interest did slide away as agents got to lighter offerings.
"While the feeder cattle sold quite well, things took a little bit to warm up, and I think from recent prices over the last couple of months, you saw probably a 20 cent rise and people were looking at a certain weight to go back to those feedlots," he said.
"But as soon as they got off that weight, we saw the price probably dip a little bit and buyers weren't searching for 200-270kgs as a weight, and rather looking for around 300-340kgs instead."
Mr Judd said prices for heifers decreased even further more, in line with a current lack of buoyancy in the market.
Other buyer interest came from agent out of either South Australian or Northern Victoria, but Mr Judd also said there was "a lot of local demand buying for a price in where they'd not really pay any extra."
"It probably was more of a market for a buyer, rather than a seller today, but it's the time of the year where we can't increase the weight gain, and we are just waiting on rain," Mr Judd said.
"There's a lot of people keen to move on their stock because of the dryer period and we really need an inch of rain and some people may need two inches."
"There were some major draughts which have been brought forward and would have been probably sold in May, and that shows where the market is at."
Grown steers sold generally between 340-370 cents a kilogram, with Dunkeld vendor Cass Kimpton, Toora West topping that part of the sale with a pen of 146, 393kg, 18-20 months, Angus grown steers, sold for 376c/kg or $1781 a head to TFI.
They also topped the per head price for steers, with a pen of 81, 559kg, 18-20 months Angus grown steers, sold for 364c/kg or $2037 to Mark and Elizabeth Vaughan, Yarragin.
Toora West had a significant draught of cattle from their Cockatoo property, yarding 550 grown cattle, with 350 of those being grown steers.
"Cockatoo is a high rainfall area, and we have done quite well recently with a recent storm giving 28 millimetres followed up with another nine millimetres," Ms Kimpton said.
"It has been a bit tough for cattle lately, but we really have concentrated on frame and getting to as good quality as we can, which has paid off a bit."
Ms Kimpton said grass was looking good for her autumn calves, but said for many others, rain was being elusive.
"I would have said that we've been lucky, and have had a good break, but for a lot of people, especially in the Western District, an autumn break hasn't come."
Brookside, Byaduk sold 24 Angus grown steers, 524kg, for 350c/kg or $1834.
Grown heifers sold to 334c/kg while the lighter weaner heifers sold to 315c/kg.
Weaner steers sold to 365c/kg, with Moyne Falls Partnership having a significant draught of 500 lighter cattle, 8-7 months, between 188-239kg on offer, all selling between 332-360c/kg or $672-$864.
Hanging Rock sold 17, 420kg, 13-14 months, Rossander-blood Angus weaner steers, for 355c/kg or $1494 to Elders, Deniliquin.
Barnaby sold 21, 398kg, 12-14 months, Toora West-blood weaner steers, for 366c/kg or $1459 to Elders, Deniliquin.
MJ & MJ Thom sold 10, 438kg, 13-14 months, Banquet-blood Angus weaner steers, for 365c/kg or $1600 to TFI.
Hallyburton Farms sold 30, 415kg, 12-13 months, Texas-blood Angus steers, for 414c/kg or $1512 to TFI.
M & HM Castle sold 17, 426kg, 11-12 months, Mount William-blood Charolais steers, for 328c/kg or $1397 to Teys.
Banuke Pastoral sold 26, 458kg, 17-18 months, Ballerngeich-blood Angus steers, for 320c/kg or $1465.
Korongah North sold 14, 365kg, 12-13 months, Langi Kal Kal & Rossander-blood Anmgus weaner steers, for 315c/kg or $1149.
