Large consignments underpin Mortlake sale with good quality grown cattle

By Philippe Perez
Updated April 18 2024 - 4:46pm, first published 4:14pm
The second store sale for April at WVLX Mortlake had mixed sale results, with processors competing well for feeder cattle, and some large drafts drawing great interest while younger, plainer cattle were beginning to show the effects of cold, dry weather and a lack of feed in the region.

