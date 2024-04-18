Stock & Land
Cattle saved after blaze breaks out in prime mover on North East highway

BT
By Blair Thomson
April 18 2024 - 10:56am
Fire crews were called to the cattle truck blaze on the Murray Valley Highway, between Tallangatta and Bullioh. File photo
Fire crews were called to the cattle truck blaze on the Murray Valley Highway, between Tallangatta and Bullioh. File photo

A fire in a prime mover towing loaded cattle trailers has been extinguished without injuring the animals.

