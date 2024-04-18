Cattle saved after blaze breaks out in prime mover on North East highway

A fire in a prime mover towing loaded cattle trailers has been extinguished without injuring the animals.
Firefighters were called to the Murray Valley Highway, between Tallangatta and Bullioh, at 8.15pm on Tuesday, April 16.
The truck cabin caught on fire, but the trailers were undamaged.
CFA acting commander Scott Shenfield said the cause of the blaze was unclear.
"Four brigades responded," he said.
"The fire was contained to the prime mover, it was the driver's compartment that caught fire.
"The driver had nil injuries.
"Police were on the scene to assist with traffic control."
Another truck was required to move the two trailers.
The incident caused delays to traffic.
