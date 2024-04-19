Stock & Land
How being smart at the start of your farming journey can see huge benefits later on

By Philippe Perez
April 20 2024 - 6:00am
Farm Dynamics consultant Malcolm Cock said key principles for those starting out in farming include, managing money well, continuing to learn, keeping things simple and safe and planning a lifestyle that can be enjoyed. Picture by Philippe Perez
Malcolm Cock has seen the good, the bad and the ugly through the many decades of his farming.

Philippe is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

