Stock & Land
Home/News

'Significant' changes cause fire periods to end earlier in the south-west

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
April 16 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The fire period will end in district four, five, six and seven on April 22. File picture by Rachel Simmonds
The fire period will end in district four, five, six and seven on April 22. File picture by Rachel Simmonds

South-west Victorian farmers will be able to start their planned burns on Monday, as fire authorities continue lifting the fire danger periods for several regions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.