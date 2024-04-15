Stock & Land
Home/News
Watch

Options for bidders at high rainfall Drumborg auctions

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated April 16 2024 - 7:18am, first published 7:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

Two pieces of versatile land in a high rainfall district on south west Victoria are heading to auction in May.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.