Options for bidders at high rainfall Drumborg auctions

Two pieces of versatile land in a high rainfall district on south west Victoria are heading to auction in May.
The larger of two Drumborg farms on prime fattening country just inland of Portland takes in 237 hectares (580 acres).
If the bidding gets a bit rich during the online auction on Friday, May 24 another auction will be running alongside for a smaller piece of Drumborg on 91ha (224 acres).
Both are being offered by A1 Real Estate Solutions.
Average annual rainfall in the region is around 830mm.
The first farm is on Sinclair Settlement Road, Drumborg which agents say is a "brilliantly presented holding".
A versatile and well-established farming operation comprising prime fattening land comes has adjoining leasehold land available.
Almost half the farm is considered "late country", which means it provides green pasture until well into the summer.
Water supply is said to be "abundant" with high rainfall boosted with nine dams and water troughs to each of the 14 paddocks.
An extensive track system provides year round access with extensive timber belts.
A drainage system caters for winter water flow.
All boundary fences are stock proof with the added convenience of access for heavy machinery.
Each year some cropping is undertaken in spring and pasture is said to be in excellent condition, with an extensive weed control program.
An annual fertiliser program of super potash 3-in-1, 4-in-1 or 5-in-1 (except in 2021), together with application of additional treatments such as additional fertiliser, lime, Gypsum and Haybooster.
Agents say soil testing revealed "phosphorus levels are very high for a grazing property".
It has a two-stand shearing shed in good condition, with room for a third stand.
It has sheep yards are in good condition and a new machinery shed was built in 2022 providing extra undercover holding for about 350 woolly sheep.
Cattle yards are said to be in good condition.
Additional sheds include a hay shed, with a holding capacity of approximately 210 round bales and a smaller machinery shed of approximately 20ft x 40ft.
Agents say this exceptional property has an above-average earning capacity and is of a quality rarely seen on the sale market.
The second smaller property is on Carters Road, Drumborg.
It is also listed for sale by online action from 1pm on May 24.
Agents say the property is attractive and well presented.
It has 10 paddocks and nine dams, together with a windmill bore and water troughs.
"This property could be considered somewhat drought-proof," agents said.
All boundary fencing has been replaced over the past 15 years and internal fences and gates are in excellent condition.
Plantations and native trees, together with a weed control program and warm spring country, this block is suited to breeding and/or fattening.
Almost half the pastures have been re-sown over the past three years followed by an annual fertiliser program.
It has a two-stand shearing shed which requires generator power for plant, together with a "serviceable" machinery shed and livestock yards, suited to cattle or sheep.
For more information contact the agents from A1 Real Estate - Michael Goldby on 0409 527029 and Boyd Falconer on 0418 527001.
