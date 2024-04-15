Several grain growing regions represented at a Willaura end-of-season party

A Willaura grain storage team has thrown an end-of-harvest party with growers from across western Victoria, just in time to ring in this year's sowing season.
The Post-Harvest Party event yesterday, April 14, at Mount William Station's Bluestone Stables included dinner, drinks, live music and activities for families.
Norph Bulk Storage Nic Boyd said more than 100 people attended the event from the immediate local area and Donald, Rainbow, Beeac and Woomelang.
"We had a lot of locals, a lot of people came from out of the area too," he said.
"Everyone had a good time, there wasn't a lot of work talk.
"The Mallee guys were saying they had a fantastic season, they had a late rain and that was a bit slow but still acceptable, but not as good as it could've been."
He said it was a business-first for Norph Bulk Storage, but they hoped to celebrate the growers' efforts each year.
Farm Tender director Dwain Duxson, Glenlyon, travelled to Willaura for the event and said it was a fantastic event in a "magic location".
"It was a great afternoon and evening, we got to speak to lots of our members as well," he said.
He said farmer sentiments were fairly positive at the moment headed into sowing programs.
"I thought it was pretty dry down there but that's autumn I suppose, most sentiments in Victoria, NSW and Queensland is pretty positive with subsoil moisture," Mr Duxson said.
"Less in WA and Tassie, and southern Victoria is still a bit dry.
"That's a strong farming area down through the Willaura way, they hardly miss out."
He said a few people at the event were already putting in hay crops and canola, but most expected to wait until Anzac Day before starting on their cereal crops.
"People are keen to get into it but also holding back because they don't want to go too early and put all their eggs in one basket," he said.
"We had rains in January and since that it's been a typical autumn.
"We're looking pretty good here, it's just starting to green up here."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.