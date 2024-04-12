Half-a-million-dollar investment towards rabbits, ragwort, gorse and more

Half a million dollars is going directly to Victorian communities' battles against pests, with rabbits, feral pigs, blackberry and gorse under the spotlight.
Agriculture Victoria has announced its second round of funding, $515,121, for its Partnerships Against Pests program including 16 separate projects.
Victorian Minister for Agriculture Ros Spence said it was crucial to empower communities to deliver projects against weed and pest threats.
"Weeds and pests threaten our agriculture industries, environment and communities," she said.
"The grants will support communities to reduce the impacts of established weeds and pests though local action and by bringing together all the local players to achieve sustainable, long term changes."
Connecting Country will receive one of the highest grants, $43,076, to run several field days alongside a communications campaign for weed and pest awareness in the Mount Alexander region.
Warrnambool Coastcare Landcare Network will receive $41,942, for its work to help deliver blackberry, gorse and rabbit taskforces and community engagement.
Bass Coast Landcare Network will receive $38,200 for its work to increse awareness of weeds and pest animals to new residents and disengaged landowners, while the Bellarine Landcare Group Inc will have $30,800 to continue its work of the Rabbit Sweep program.
The group will also have a Rabbit Library, set to make existing control resources readily available.
The Buloke & Northern Grampians Landcare Network will receive $37,500 for its project against invasive pests and weeds, including engaging Year Nine students in workshops.
The Bush Heritage Australia/Djandak groups will have $30,000 for delivering field days about wheel cactus control and country healing.
The Heytesbury District Landcare Network will have $30,700 for its Weed Busters events targeting blackberry, ragwort and rabbits.
The Latrobe Catchment Landcare Network is set to receive $34,320 to deliver its one-day stakeholder forum for regional weed and pest animal information, while the Mitta 2 Murray Landcare group will have $28,705 for a number of events on holistic pest management.
The Moorabool Catchment Landcare Group will use $24,759 for its creative campaigning about gorse, blackberry and serrated tussock, while the Mornington Peninsula Landcare Network will use $38,540 for an awareness approach.
The Port Campbell Progress Group will receive $20,587 to make its rabbit control training workshops and video, and Project Platypus will use $37,450 for its community initiative to protect the Grampians against pests.
South Gippsland Landcare Network will use $33,792 for a community-led project, and Up2Us Landcare Alliance Mansfield will use $28,250 for its work against rabbits, feral pigs, blackberry, gorse and Paterson's curse.
The Western Port Catchment Landcare Network will have $16,230 for its community farm walks on priority species, pest information nights and farmer discussion groups.
The funding comes after the program's first round to support four state pest management groups with $250,000.
The first groups included the Victorian Rabbit Action Network, Victorian Blackberry Taskforce, Victorian Serrated Tussock Working Party and the Victorian Gorse Taskforce.
The full list of grant recipients and further information can be found here.
