Half-a-million-dollar investment towards rabbits, ragwort, gorse and more

By Rachel Simmonds
April 13 2024 - 7:00am
Agriculture Victoria has announced its second round of funding, $515,121, towards Victorian community groups' action against pests and weeds. File picture by Rachel Simmonds
Half a million dollars is going directly to Victorian communities' battles against pests, with rabbits, feral pigs, blackberry and gorse under the spotlight.

