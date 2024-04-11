Stock & Land
Home/Machinery

Poor phone coverage causes farmer to miss her partner's final moments

BM
By Barry Murphy
April 12 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The late Jon Elder, Narromine, New South Wales, died in a farm accident in January. His partner was unable to call 000 due to a lack of phone connectivity. Picture supplied
The late Jon Elder, Narromine, New South Wales, died in a farm accident in January. His partner was unable to call 000 due to a lack of phone connectivity. Picture supplied

Due to poor mobile phone coverage, Karin Stark, Narromine, New South Wales, had to leave her partner's side to call 000 following a farm accident and missed his final moments.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.