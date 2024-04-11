Stock & Land
Animal welfare and a former Premier to feature at first DFV forum

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
April 11 2024 - 12:47pm
Dairy Farmers Victoria president Mark Billing, Colac, says the organisation's first forum will discuss a wide range of topics. Picture by Andrew Miller

Milk prices, fertiliser, animal welfare and a former Victorian premier will feature at the inaugural Dairy Farmers Victoria forum, in Attwood, Melbourne, next week.

