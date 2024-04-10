Stock & Land
Dairy Australian marketing campaign helps grow interest in the sector

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
April 10 2024 - 3:00pm
Amy Cosby with Noah, seven-months, run Ballagh Cosby farm, at Leongatha south. Picture supplied by Dairy Australia.
Amy Cosby with Noah, seven-months, run Ballagh Cosby farm, at Leongatha south. Picture supplied by Dairy Australia.

Dairy Australia says hundreds of thousands of Australians have shown an interest in finding out about a job in the industry, since it launched a marketing campaign to attract more workers 18 months ago.

