Stock & Land
Home/Cropping

A long-term tractor restoration unites four farming generations at Mywee

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
April 13 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former diesel mechanic Jim Sutton, 87, has restored his family's 70-year-old tractor. Pictures supplied, right picture supplied by Tam Perry Photography
Former diesel mechanic Jim Sutton, 87, has restored his family's 70-year-old tractor. Pictures supplied, right picture supplied by Tam Perry Photography

A vintage tractor's restoration has united four generations and celebrated an 87-year-old grandfather's long-standing passion to bring his family tractor back to life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.