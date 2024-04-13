Stock & Land
Home/News

Hungry families could eat wild-shot venison donated from deer culls

IB
By Isabel Bird
April 14 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party say recreationally hunted wild deer meat should be donated to foodbanks. Picture: Facebook
The Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party say recreationally hunted wild deer meat should be donated to foodbanks. Picture: Facebook

Tasmanian hunters say leaving wild deer meat to rot on the ground after aerial culls is an unethical waste when it could be donated to hungry families during a cost-of-living crisis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.