'Nothing like moving a mob of cattle into a fresh paddock of green grass'

There's nothing like moving a nice mob of cattle into a fresh paddock of green grass, according to Tasmanian beef farmer Peter Sattler, Bridport.
Mr Sattler, who ran 500 beef cows on 510 hectares outside the northern Tasmanian town, said such a day would always be "fulfilling".
He had done it all his life and he could not see himself stopping any time soon.
"If that's what you like, there's always going to be a future because you take the hits," he said, referring to the highs and lows farming brings.
With three separate herds of Angus, Red Angus and Hereford cows, he went as far as saying "red cattle on green grass are the dream".
"I always say, there's nothing like seeing red cattle on green grass," he said.
"I know there's people with black Angus who'd probably say there's nothing like black cattle on green grass but it's one of those things that can give you a lot of enjoyment."
He was responding to a question around the future viability of beef farming in Australia.
Mr Sattlers herd were self-replacing and spring-calving.
"The only thing we buy onto the farm is bulls," he said.
He said while he used to run a Red Angus bull over his Hereford heifers to breed a nice red baldy calf, he now keeps all three breeds separate and bred pure.
Calves were reared in a grass-based system with just a little maize ration fed to cows over winter to keep them going.
This week, Mr Sattler set about weaning weaners, and was deciding what to do with them amidst poor market conditions.
Weaning had been delayed as he had been building a new full-spec shed and cattle yard, an on-farm investment he had built towards for many years.
Mr Sattler was also navigating the effects of a drought throughout February and March and while conditions had improved with rain, fodder supplies had been eaten into and grass growth was poor.
"I really don't know what to do with the weaner price being so poor," he said.
"It's such a hard call.
"If these fodder crops amount to something, we might just have to carry them on until there's a bit of a better price for weaners.
"It's virtually less than the cost of production at the moment."
He said he worked hard to keep calves thriving throughout the dry period and was hopeful that this week's weaning weights wouldn't be too far back.
"Probably our next pressure point should be September, October, because we've used up quite a bit of fodder," he said.
"We have an amount but we're just going to have to be careful."
Mr Sattler said he sold all weaners online via Auctions Plus.
"As a rule we use the Auctions Plus system and I like that approach," he said.
"Because people can get the cattle, we wean them and ship them off, so they really don't go through the potential stress of a saleyard."
A total of 10 per cent of the farm was left aside for nature.
"We've got about 10pc of the farm fenced off for native vegetation," he said.
"We're fencing creeks so we're around the equivalent to a cow a hectare, plus calves, plus bulls and a few odds here and there."
Fodder crops were also grown on the farm including turnips and rape.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.