Seeing is believing inside this remarkable farm house in west Gippsland

Agents had to dig deep into their sales jargon to describe a remarkable hobby farm on offer in Gippsland.
Only the agent's video and pictures can truly capture how the lodge-style home's interior has been incredibly crafted of stone and wood.
Extraordinary, unique, sublime, distinctive, awe inspiring, expansive, stunning are just some of the words the agents finally chose for the Briagolong lifestyle farm, about 30km north-east of Maffra.
Looking for offers between $1.35 million-$1.45 million, the home on this 43 hectare (106 acres) property has been constructed internally and externally from locally sourced stone, timber and slate.
It has vaulted timber ceilings, a built-in redgum table and seating in the kitchenette, stone wall features throughout, three solid fuel burners, and three split system air conditioners.
"Embark on a journey of a sublime rural lifestyle, where breathtaking views, exceptional acreage, and unique rustic design converge," agents from Graham Chalmer at Sale said.
"From the moment you enter, you will be in awe of your surroundings and the pure grandness of this homestead."
The amazing home has five first-floor bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a study in an expansive layout.
The large kitchen has a big walk-in pantry, a wood-burning stove and an LPG oven.
It also has a wrap-around verandah, decked living/dining areas plus a camp kitchen and a four-car carport.
The property has various sheds, two animal shelters and troughs, two dams and various water tanks.
About 12ha is cleared which agents suggest is ideal for horses and bushland has tracks for hiking and mountain/motorbike riding.
"Seize this opportunity and escape to the country in a truly extraordinary property," agents said.
For more information or to arrange an inspection to check it out for yourself, contact Ferg Horan from Graham Chalmer, Sale on 0417 123162.
