Take a look inside the Smorgon family's luxury farm estate

The wealthy Smorgon family is selling their country estate after long ownership.
As might be expected from Melbourne's rich list family which generated vast wealth from meat processing, their rural retreat includes a working cattle farm.
Agents have set a price guide of $7.75 million for the Smorgon's Benwerrin which is being offered as a "stunning lifestyle opportunity" near Melbourne.
The 118 hectare (292 acre) property is located at Pakenham Upper, about 70km to the east of Melbourne.
The family has owned and developed Benwerrin into a luxury estate over the past 40 years.
Current owner Victor Smorgon arrived in Australia with his father, Norman Smorgon, and family from Ukraine in 1927.
The the family opened a series of butcher shops in Melbourne and expanded into the wholesale meat and canning industries and by the end of the decade, they were exporting meat and canned fruit goods to the UK.
The family has since expanded into a billion-dollar conglomerate with interests across abattoirs, steel, paper, horticulture and mining and is also well-known for their philanthropic work.
The property is being marketed by Elders Real Estate and Forbes Global Propertiesas "a masterfully created estate positioned on productive and versatile topography".
It features an architect-designed five-bedroom main residence in an elevated parkland garden setting with multiple formal and informal living spaces.
It also has a five-bedroom manager's residence.
Farm infrastructure includes two fully enclosed and lockable machinery sheds, steel cattle yards, in addition to sundry shedding.
The farm is currently running around 100 cattle.
The property includes alluvial creek flats transitioning into undulating grazing land subdivided into eight main paddocks.
Water is secured via extensive Ararat Creek frontage, nine catchment dams and multiple spring fed waterways, strategic trough network, and tank storage.
Annual average rainfall is said to be 1020mm.
Agents say the property offers "highly versatile land ideally suited to cattle, sheep, equine, viticulture and/or carbon initiatives".
Expressions of interest close on Wednesday, May 15.
For more information contact the Elders Real Estate agents Nick Myer on 0427 610278 and Henry Mackinnon on 0408 408299. It is being sold in conjunction with Forbes Global Properties - Michael Gibson 0418 530392 and Robert Fletcher 0413 493901.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.