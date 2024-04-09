Echuca prices lift, along with other store cattle sales around Victoria

The Echuca store sale, on Monday, saw prices follow the rising trend of other regional centres.
Agents at the Echuca and District Livestock Exchange yarded 1230 head of steers, heifers, cows and cows-and-calves.
Elders Echuca branch manager Matt O'Connor said local Goulburn Valley agents were among most active buyers at the sale.
"There was probably a better run of beef cattle come forward, there weren't a lot of dairy infused cattle there," Mr O'Connor said.
"Everyone has been watering and we have had a bit of rain, here and further up, so the job was certainly dearer.
"It was in line with a lot of other store sales in the last couple of weeks.
He said "little black steers", weighing 220-230 kilograms, made $840-850, or about 400 cents a kilogram.
"At some stage it's going to be $100-200 a head dearer and if you haven't got a start, it's hard to come back in," Mr O'Connor said.
"The heavier, straight-bred black steers, 440kg, made $1380 or 313c/kg," he said.
B Armstrong sold four, 350kg, Angus steers, for 328c/kg or $1150.
P & JA Taylor sold three, 390kg, steers, for 294c/kg or $1150.
S Moore sold one, 340kg, steer, for 338c/kg or $1150.
A Glass sold five, 335kg, Charbray steers, for 310c/kg or $1040.
D Glass sold two, 410kg, Shorthorn steers, for 253c/kg or $1040.
J Campbell sold four, 340kg, Angus steers, for 311c/kg or $1060.
K Melody sold three, 310kg, Angus steers, for 325c/kg or $1010.
Holschier, Pretty Pine, NSW, sold eight, unweighed, Angus-cross steers for $1300.
Holschier also sold 10, unweighed heifers for $870.
Forest Line Nursery sold three, 330kg, Limousin heifers for 324c/kg or $1070.
C & K Connelly sold eight, 310kg, Blonde d' Aquitaine heifers, for 322c/kg or $1000.
Boyd Family Trust, Kuringle, Burraboi, NSW, sold 78 cows, pregnancy-tested-in-calf to a Merridale bull to calve in May and June.
The top pen of 18 sold for $1640.
JH Campbell sold three Angus cows for $1600 and another six for $1280.
Jennison & Son sold two by two Angus cows, with calves-at-foot, for $1300 and a Murray Grey cow-and-calf for $1000.
Forest Line Nursery sold one Murray Grey cow-and-calf for $1440.
