Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Guilford Hereford's top bulls do the business at Tasmanian stud's 50th sale

BM
By Barry Murphy
April 5 2024 - 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Guilford Poll Hereford farm hand Jack Davie, Ouse, Tasmania, with buyers of the top-priced bull, Jamie and Rebecca Woolley, Bermuda Hills, Glen Huon, and their son Max (five) and daughter Violet (18 months). Picture by Barry Murphy
Guilford Poll Hereford farm hand Jack Davie, Ouse, Tasmania, with buyers of the top-priced bull, Jamie and Rebecca Woolley, Bermuda Hills, Glen Huon, and their son Max (five) and daughter Violet (18 months). Picture by Barry Murphy

Guilford Poll Hereford's top bulls did the business at the Tasmanian stud's 50th annual bull sale outside Ouse on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.