Tasmanian demand lifts prices at Powranna's feature Hereford weaner sale

Keen demand from local buyers saw prices lift at Powranna's feature Hereford weaner sale in Tasmania on Thursday.
Prices for Hereford and Hereford cross cattle were up between $50 and $150 on similar sales in recent weeks.
Multiple quality pens pushed above the 300 cents a kilogram mark as local and mainland buyers stepped up.
It was one of Tasmania's last weaner sales of the year with 2500 yarded.
Farmers across the state were dealing with the effect of a very dry February and March but had received some rain on Monday and Tuesday of this week.
Elders Tasmania livestock manager Gavin Coombe said while the reprieve didn't bring much grass yet, the rain did bring back some confidence.
He said it was a "relief" to see producers get a "little bit more out of the market".
"Anything that had the depth of breeding and a bit more quality to it, they certainly found a bit more competition," he said.
Mr Coombe said agents bought cattle for clients from Victoria and New South Wales with about 35 per cent or 850 weaners to ship across the Bass Strait.
He said this was down on the typical 55pc of cattle going to mainland buyers in previous sales.
"That tells you a bit of a story that locally, there was a bit more competition for cattle," he said.
Mr Coombe said there was "no doubt" that Powranna's feature weaner sales delivered quality cattle.
He said a number of commercial weaner producers continued to deliver.
"They front up every year to sell their cattle out of the mountains," he said.
"They do a fantastic job.
"They buy in quality bulls and it's showing in the depth of their breeding.
"They've had an adverse season and yet their cattle seem to keep coming up and doing the job for them so full credit to them."
Some top-quality runs of Hereford weaners lay down a price marker for others during Thursday's sale.
Well-known weaner producer Scotty Reardon, Bothwell, sold 113 steers and 53 heifers.
These included eight, Hereford steers, 409 kilograms, for 322c/kg or $1320, 18, Hereford steers, 354kg, for 305c/kg or $1080, 20, Hereford steers, 306kg, for 326c/kg or $1000, 15, Hereford steers, 265kg, for 320c/kg or $850, and 14, black baldy steers, 314kg, for 350c/kg or $1100.
Mr Reardon also sold 14, Hereford heifers, 304kg, for 237c/kg or $720, 15, Hereford heifers, 257kg, for 233c/kg or $600 and 13, black baldy heifers, 305kg, for 242c/kg or $740.
The first of these pens was judged to be the best presented pen of heifers on the day out of all those yarded.
Mr Reardon said he was pleased with the prices he received.
He said his stock had turned out well despite a tough season.
Issabelle Hurburth, Glen Dhu Farming, Ouse, sold several lots of Hereford steers and heifers.
These included 12, Hereford heifers, 310kg, for 258c/kg or $800, 18, Hereford heifers, 279kg, for 244c/kg or $680, and 17, black baldy heifers, 261kg, for 260c/kg or $680.
Terry Lane, Duant Valley, sold 16, black baldy steers, 394kg, for 284c/kg or $1120, six, black baldy heifers, $360kg, for 216c/kg or $780, and seven, Hereford heifers, 379kg, for 211c/kg or $800.
Jeffrey Hall, Bothwell, also sold several pens including 23, Hereford steers, 252kg, for 313c/kg or $790, 20, Hereford heifers, 278kg, for 208c/kg or $580, and 18, Hereford heifers, 235kg, for 212c/kg or $500.
Andrew McKenzie, Launceston, sold pens including 12, Hereford steers, 246kg, for 3.13c/kg or $770 and 19, Hereford heifers, 247kg, for 202c/kg or $500.
There were also quality Angus weaners yarded.
Mr McKenzie sold nine, Angus steers, 226kg, for 318c/kg or $720.
The Triffet family, Ouse, sold pens including 12, Angus steers, 318kg, for 295c/kg or $940, and 16, Angus steers, 238kg, for 310c/kg or $740.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.