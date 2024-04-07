Farmer-run Gippsland group opens a dry land research farm within four years

A farmer volunteer-run organisation has managed to gain nearly 400 members, and open a dry land research farm within just a few years.
The Gippsland Agricultural Group celebrated the official opening of its Recovery and Resilience Centre yesterday, April 5, at Bairnsdale Aerodrome.
Gippsland Agricultural Group treasurer and grazier Ken White, Bairnsdale, said they had recruited about 380 members since its inception four years ago.
The group aims to improve productivity, profitability and sustainability using research trials for the central and east Gippsland regions.
"We get out on farms, work in partnership with a number of stakeholders - including the state government," he said.
"We lease 250 acres of the Bairnsdale aerodrome site, which is the site of the research farm and also the site where we've secured farming to build the Recovery and Resilience Centre."
GAg general manager Jen Smith, Bairnsdale, said the grand opening was "sensational".
She is a lamb and beef producer, with 500 head of cattle and 2000 sheep, and she has "two young kids who are showing incredible promise".
"My reflection today, my husband was here, my kids were here, families in regional and rural Australia that play together stay together," she said.
"They support the Australian family farm and support prosperity in the region."
She said each of her family's three farms burnt in the black summer fires, three years ago.
"I'm only here today as a farmer because of the support from the Gippsland and wider community," Ms Smith said.
"To be able to invest and see this project come to life is an opportunity to give back to the region that has given me so much as a wife, woman and as a mother."
Ms Smith said about 170 people attended the opening, and sent a message to the wider community and stakeholders about the opportunity in local areas.
"I'm so passionate about what people can achieve, in rural and regional Australia, when we partner with local, state and federal government for meaningful outcomes," she said.
"Within three to four years, if we can't return four or five dollars on the dollar for every dollar invested in this project, then we aren't doing our job.
"The true value of this will be for future generations."
Mr White said the facility, which is not yet complete, has been planned for three years with the past 12 months being under construction.
"We just need a home - we haven't had a home to do that and part of the bushfire recovery site is because of its location," he said.
"It becomes strategically important in the future for emergency management."
He said the group would use it as an office space, but also as a central facility to conduct workshops and share research with farmers and stakeholders.
He said it was the first dry land research farm of its type, east of Melbourne.
"I'm immensely proud of the organisation in terms of what it's achieved in four years," Mr White said.
"In such a short period of time, you can see the immense power of a volunteer organisation that's motivated and it's a ship that's got a really good runner.
"You can really achieve things quickly and powerfully."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.