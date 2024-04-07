Stock & Land
Home/Agribusiness

Farmer-run Gippsland group opens a dry land research farm within four years

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
April 7 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Smith, 9, Tyson Smith, 11, Olivia White, 9 and Lucas White, 7, at the Gippsland Agricultural Group's centre opening. Picture supplied
Amy Smith, 9, Tyson Smith, 11, Olivia White, 9 and Lucas White, 7, at the Gippsland Agricultural Group's centre opening. Picture supplied

A farmer volunteer-run organisation has managed to gain nearly 400 members, and open a dry land research farm within just a few years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.