Stock & Land
Home/Dairy

Allan family put their prized Ovens Valley dairy farm on the market

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
April 5 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
This prized dairy farm in the Ovens Valley has been owned by the Allan family for around 150 years. Pictures: Elders Real Estate.
This prized dairy farm in the Ovens Valley has been owned by the Allan family for around 150 years. Pictures: Elders Real Estate.

After about 150 years of ownership, the Allan family is selling their high production dairy farm in the Ovens Valley near Wangaratta.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.