Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Major backlog at Tasmanian slaughter plants as cattle glut continues

BM
By Barry Murphy
Updated April 3 2024 - 8:17am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some farmers in Tasmania were left waiting weeks to have cattle slaughtered. Picture by Eddie Paul
Some farmers in Tasmania were left waiting weeks to have cattle slaughtered. Picture by Eddie Paul

A major backlog continues at Tasmanian slaughter plants as farmers wait weeks to get cattle killed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.