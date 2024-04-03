Mountain magic lures airline pilot to alpine dream home

Airline pilot David Jacobson regularly overflew the hulking Alpine landmark of Mount Buffalo on his regular run between Melbourne and Sydney.
Having holidayed as a child at the now mothballed chalet on the mountain, its sheer granite cliffs and imposing form never failed to impress him.
Four years before he retired from flying, David took wife Paddi camping on the mountain and spotted a "for sale" sign.
"We had already thought that the spectacular landform of Mount Buffalo and all the delights of the Alpine district would be a great destination for an active retirement," he said.
That was 19 years ago.
After seeing the sign, the couple checked out the 14.5 hectare (36 acre) block just outside Porepunkah, at the foot of his much loved mountain but still 350 metres above sea level.
Happily the found on the block was an architect designed five-bedroom home built by a master builder.
They bought the rendered brick home and block the next day.
The key feature of the property, apart from the quality of the home and land, is an unsurpassed direct view of the significant escarpment of the Gorge on 1723-metre high Mount Buffalo.
Agents rank the Jacobson's home and lifestyle block now for sale at $4.55 million as one of the best on the market in the Alpine region.
The block is partly pasture rising to a native forest ridgeline above the house.
Selling agent Gerard Gray, principal of Dickens Real Estate in Bright, said it was one of the finest quality lifestyle properties currently available in the North East.
The Jacobsons say the property has provided them with an enthralling private lifestyle.
They delighted over the everchanging light of the mountain's north and east face.
Special features like waterfalls and rock formations plus the added delight of seeing the mountain partly covered by winter snow.
"The mountain is ever-changing and presents exciting and ever interesting scenic aspects," David said.
"Our view is completely unimpeded all year round."
The home has a living area of 220 square metres encompassing five bedrooms, two bathrooms (one a private en-suite with spa, (the second a separate family bathroom), an expansive living and dining zone, adjacent to a quality hostess kitchen and adjoining pantry.
To better enjoy the views, the home is light filled with extensive glassed areas.
Heating and cooling is well provided for.
High quality spring water sourced is pumped to a tank supply.
This integrates with a rainwater storage system totalling over 130,000 litres for household use, fire protection and the garden sprinkler system, providing an unbeatable endless supply.
There is a six-bay steel framed and clad 18m by 19m storage building with four roller door access points and a further rear roller door, about 50 metres from the home.
Solar panels on the roof provide 10 kW of power.
Included in the sale are a Kubota 35 horsepower tractor with a mid-mount mower, plus all the related property management equipment including a mower deck, carry all, grader, pump unit and a post hole borer.
Two trailers and a Kubota diesel zero turn radius mower are also included.
The property is securely fenced, with pastured paddocks including a spring fed storage dam.
The Jacobsons have been active participants in the Porepunkah community for many years.
David chaired the community group which has been fighting to revive the historic chalet.
Governments are dithering about how to go about restoring Victoria's first ski lodge which has been closed since 2007 after being a government-run tourist destination for more than 90 years.
Paddi is a practicing psychologist who has applied her professional skills supporting the community.
The Jacobsons plan to relocate to the Mornington Peninsula to be closer to their family.
The home is close to the Great Alpine Road, Wangaratta, Milawa, Myrtleford, Bright and Alpine resorts are easily accessible.
For more information contact Mr Gray from Dickens Real Estate on 0439 551032.
