Woman's lucky escape from last night's storm after falling into drain

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated April 2 2024 - 3:38pm, first published 7:32am
Rain totals across the state to 9am Tuesday. Graphic: BOM.
A woman had a lucky escape after falling into a flooded stormwater drain in Daylesford last night.

