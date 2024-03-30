Stock & Land
Home/Agribusiness

New agricultural planning regulations for farmers near finalisation

BM
By Barry Murphy
March 30 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New laws will dictate what farms can be granted planning permission. Picture by Kelly Butterworth
New laws will dictate what farms can be granted planning permission. Picture by Kelly Butterworth

Agriculture Victoria has drafted new land use planning regulations for the establishment and expansion of animal production facilities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.