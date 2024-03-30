Two-faced calf born on US ranch lives for almost a month

A two-faced calf born in the US has died after living for almost a month.
The heifer calf, born at Breaux Farms, Cossindale, Louisiana, was born to a third-calving cow on February 28 and lived until March 25.
The extremely rare animal lived for 26 days, took feeds, passed faeces and urine, and was near standing at times during its care.
A spokesperson for Breaux Farms described the calf's story as "unique".
"This cow has had 2 calves with no issues in the past," they said.
"Checking on the cow that was in labour, we found that she had her calf successfully but with a one in four hundred million chance, she had a calf with two faces."
The Louisiana farmers cared for the calf throughout the month of March and named the heifer 'Deux Face' which was French for two faces.
In an update on March 3, the farmers said they had several vets involved in the two-faced calf's care.
They said the cow was doing well and that she recovered from her unusual delivery.
"She does feed out of both mouths but is more dominant on her left," they said of the deformed calf.
"She has had bowel movements and is urinating.
"She is still not standing on her own but we are working with her.
"We have a calf sling.
"She does not appear to be suffering or in any pain.
"We are monitoring her constantly and taking it day by day."
On March 6, the calf was making some "slow progress" and was "getting a little stronger".
The calf pushed herself up twice, onto her feet for a few seconds, with the farmers supporting her.
It was breathing out of both of its noses, at the same time.
Its eyes responded to light and movement.
On March 18, the calf was "doing about the same".
The heifer was feeding well and its bodily functions were good.
Vets visited to complete a wellness check and treated an eye infection the calf had developed.
"She was super active jumping around in her sling [when] trying to feed her this evening," the Breaux Farms spokesperson said.
However, the calf's progress stalled over the last week and it stopped taking milk.
"She made some good progress even with the odds that were against her," the spokesperson said.
"We are very happy that we were able to give her the best life possible, even though it was short."
