New harvest reports have hit the shelves to help inform sowing guides

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
April 2 2024 - 4:45pm
GRDC National Variety Trials southern manager Trevor Garnett says new harvest reports show a "more typical" grain growing season. Picture supplied
Victoria's latest harvest reports shows a "more typical" grain growing season, and features more than 30 new varieties ahead of this year's sowing programs.

