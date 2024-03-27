Victorian farmers travel the Tasman for carbon, forestry and genetics ideas

Elmhurst, Oxley and Skipton farmers have travelled across the Tasman to discover other farms' carbon, on-farm forestry, genetics and genomic projects.
Twenty-one Australian and New Zealand farmers, including Victorian primary producers, spent three days at Hawke's Bay, New Zealand which was dubbed "exciting and provocative".
It comes as part of a Rabobank Business Management Program's 25-year celebratory alumni tour to visit leading agricultural operations.
Oxley beef producer Dane Martin said the tour was a great opportunity.
"The chance to visit other farming businesses was both exciting and provocative - it gets you thinking about new ideas you can bring home to your business," he said.
"Through visiting some innovative beef businesses, we were able to deepen our understanding of genetics and genomics - which was valuable."
Mr Martin said a highlight included learning about young farmers in beef operation Smedley Station's cadetship program.
"We also learned about on-farm forestry projects, creating the option to inset carbon, which could be a useful tool for Australian farming businesses," he said.
The Victorian farmers visited six agribusiness operations on the latest alumni tour, including horticultural producer Apatu Farms, beef operators Newstead Farm and Rissington Station, Rockit Apples, agricultural education training institute Smedley Station, and Springhill Dairies.
Business Management program director Robin Stonecash said the tour theme was resilience, after Hawke's Bay faced a natural disaster, cyclone Gabrielle.
"[It] highlighted how the farms and businesses we saw came together to help each other through," she said.
"To see the devastation of such a beautiful and bountiful region was heartbreaking, but it was uplifting to see and hear how everyone has worked together to restore their community."
She said they also learnt about how businesses were using their land with a focus on sustainability.
More than 1300 of Australia and New Zealand farmers have graduated from the program in 25 years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.