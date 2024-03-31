North-west Victoria will start to lift fire restrictions for farm burns

Mildura, Buloke and Swan Hill shires will be the first regions to lift fire danger periods, allowing farmers to start agricultural burns ahead of sowing.
The Fire Danger Period for those shires will end at 1am tomorrow, April 1, but the Country Fire Authority still expects grassfire risk to remain across Victoria over the coming weeks.
CFA District 18 assistant chief fire officer Gavin Wright said the Mallee's weather conditions were ideal for farmers to prepare paddocks for sowing.
"Conditions remain dry so landowners will need to be vigilant when undertaking burning activity and ensure the area around the burn is clear of fuel," he said.
"It is vital wind conditions are monitored and burns are only lit on still days, including the days following as fires can break out several days after the burn has been conducted."
CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan said he urged everyone to remain vigilant when travelling to high bushfire risk areas.
"Please monitor the conditions on hot, dry and windy days, as we may still see some days of elevated fire risk," he said.
"You must register your burn-offs, check weather conditions and follow local council laws and regulations.
"When conducting burn-offs, remain alert and always have resources on hand to extinguish the fire."
Landowners can register their planned burn offs here, or call 1800 668 511.
Landowners should also notify neighbours and nearby residents so they can take necessary precautions.
