North-west Victoria will start to lift fire restrictions for farm burns

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
March 31 2024 - 12:00pm
Mildura, Buloke and Swan Hill shires' fire periods end tomorrow. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Mildura, Buloke and Swan Hill shires will be the first regions to lift fire danger periods, allowing farmers to start agricultural burns ahead of sowing.

