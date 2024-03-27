Stock & Land
More than 200 sheep killed and injured in truck rollover

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
March 27 2024 - 2:04pm
File picture
A truck driver in his 50s was taken to hospital and a number of sheep killed and injured in a truck rollover at Burnbank, between Lexton and Talbot.

