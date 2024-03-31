Stock & Land
Home/Beef

Beef producer calls for an overhaul of the state's industry for fair prices

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
April 1 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bairnsdale grazier and accountant Ken White calls for action with the beef industry. Picture supplied
Bairnsdale grazier and accountant Ken White calls for action with the beef industry. Picture supplied

Victorian producer and accountant Ken White was one of several farmers caught out by falling cattle market prices 12 months ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.