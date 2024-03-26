'More than one in three' growers are looking at industry exits this year

Victorian food producers say it's an opportunity to "bridge the gap" between growers and consumers, as survey results show more than a third of growers consider leaving the industry.
A recent AUSVEG industry sentiment survey showed 37 per cent of growers were considering leaving the industry within the next 12 months, a 3pc rise from June, 2023.
In its submission to a recent supermarket price inquiry, AUSVEG called for reforms to address supply chain power imbalances.
Velisha Farms director and VegEducation founder Catherine Velisha, Werribee, said several perceptions and barriers needed to be addressed to help young people pursue horticulture.
"Australia's horticulture industry could find itself in trouble if we don't invest in the future now," she said.
"We need to build the pipeline of young people looking at careers in the sector and that doesn't just mean on the farm.
"[The survey results] sound very drastic and I don't think it's as knee-jerk as what it seems for people."
She said growers generally felt like they added value to homes, and people were starting to feel fatigued.
"People are getting fatigued with constantly trying to express, argue and convince people there's value in any of this," Ms Velisha said.
"Unfortunately it gets really diluted, it gets brought down to just dollars, and of course that's important to be a viable business.
"But I think what gets exhausting for primary producers is their needing to express their value in the supply chain."
She said there was an "inherent knowledge" that without primary producers, the supply chain wouldn't exist.
"You don't have a transport company if you have nothing to transport, you don't have a shelf of food if there's nothing to retail.
"Input costs have gone up dramatically, electricity, labour, water, all of those things that every household is feeling, every business is feeling.
"What's really important is it's about getting everyone in the supply chain - including consumers - to value primary producers as much as they value them."
Ms Velisha said she believed the current spotlight on the food production industry - during a supermarket price inquiry - could foster productive conversations.
"If we use it right, I feel the likes of AUSVEG and VegEducation have taken on the opportunity to say 'kids, you want to save the world? Join primary production'," she said.
"You'll become advocates for producing food, if you care about the climate and social justice then primary production is the way to solve that.
"I think education is the key, consumers need to understand what goes into growing fruit and vegetables."
AUSVEG chief executive Michael Coote said it was crucial to address current challenges for growers, and support initiatives to educate and encourage younger generations.
"With the average age of Australian vegetable growers pushing the mid-sixties, and increasing numbers considering leaving the sector, it is increasingly urgent to ensure Australia retains the skills needed to continue producing the vegetables that feed the country," he said.
