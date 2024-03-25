Stock & Land
In pictures: Milking 10,000 goats and 2000 sheep in west Victoria

BM
By Barry Murphy
Updated March 26 2024 - 11:18am, first published 8:32am
Meredith Dairy co-founder Julie Cameron with a two-week-old kid. Picture by Barry Murphy
Meredith Dairy has expanded in recent years and now runs 10,000 dairy goats and 2000 dairy sheep across nine farms.

