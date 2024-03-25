In pictures: Milking 10,000 goats and 2000 sheep in west Victoria

Meredith Dairy has expanded in recent years and now runs 10,000 dairy goats and 2000 dairy sheep across nine farms.
In total, dairy owners Sandy and Julie Cameron, Meredith, oversee an operation across 5,000 hectares.
Some 2,000ha was used to produce fodder and grain for their stock and a further 300ha was managed for conservation and biodiversity.
The farm's dairy goats kid four times a year and the sheep lamb twice a year.
The goats produced 1200 litres of milk per 300-day lactation and each year the herd produced nine million litres in total.
Ms Cameron said the farm's recent investment and research in genomic breeding has upped production with the average goat lactation improved from an original 800l.
The sheep flock produced a further 400,000l a year.
Three generations of the Cameron family lived and worked on the farm and they first ventured into goat dairying 34 years ago.
They had originally farmed Merino sheep but the unpredictable nature of the wool market led them to explore other options.
Ms Cameron said the business was "definitely growing".
"We've been in this game now for 34 years and we haven't seen a downturn at all," she said.
"We have seen a slowing but I think that's more consumer fear in the economy, cost of living."
A total of 150 staff were employed on the farm between full-time and part-time roles.
There were 24 different nationalities employed with roles ranging from milking to veterinary care.
The Camerons manufactured all their own product and their goat and sheep milk, cheese and yogurt was supplied to Cole and Woolworths, as well as exported.
"We're value adding to our farm produce so we have a complete paddock to plate enterprise, all vertically integrated," Ms Cameron said.
"We grow the crops, we grow the grass, the fodder.
"We then raise the animals, we milk the animals and we have a cheese factory on the farm."
Ms Cameron said the operation included a supply chain warehouse outside Melbourne where product was packed and dispatched.
"We also have sales and marketing and customer service," she said.
Depending on the season and demand, the operation processed between 18,000l and 30,000l of goat milk a day and between about 900l and 2000l of sheep milk.
"We're year round and we have to do that because we produce a fresh product and it's on the supermarket shelves," she said.
"It needs to be supplied consistently."
On goat breeding, Ms Cameron said the farm did not stick to pure breeds.
"It's all about the science and the production," she said.
"We have a genomics programme and we have a unique flock and a breeding nucleus.
"That way, we've been able to increase our volumes of milk per animal and therefore, we can actually farm less animals but get more milk from the animals we farm."
She said the farm has worked on mitigating the greenhouse gas emissions from its herd and flock.
"Greenhouse gas mitigation is pretty serious and these are ruminants," she said.
"Sheep and goat milk is considered to be healthier and more beneficial than cow's milk in some countries, particularly Asia."
However, Ms Cameron said goat and sheep milk were "just another alternative" to traditional cow dairying.
"The cow dairy industry is an enormous industry for Australia and employs a lot of people," she said.
"There's large areas of Australia that rely on dairy farming and that's certainly not going to go away.
"They are a very powerful industry and an important industry."
She said an advantage of all types of dairy farming was the ability to monitor production and change management.
"You can act very quickly if you see a fall in production," she said.
"Whereas with grains or with wool, it takes you a while to pick up that a change in productivity is happening.
"That's why we like dairying, we can act very quickly and within 24 hours, if the milk falls we can make changes."
Ms Cameron said the vision at Meredith Dairy was to "produce food sustainably".
"That's not just the environmental pillar but the pillars of social, economic and governance," she said.
"You cannot be doing things that are wrong and that the community will see as unacceptable.
"That's not going to be a sustainable enterprise.
"All farmers should consider that.
"Otherwise they can't be a sustainable enterprise."
