Extra caution for truck drivers to 'hop towards safety' over Easter weekend

A heavy vehicle authority is reminding drivers to take care and "eggs-ercise caution" over the Easter long weekend, after 11 people died in April last year.
National Heavy Vehicle Regulator chief executive Sal Petroccitto said he wanted to remind all road users of responsible driving behaviour, with a surge in traffic expected over the long weekend.
"We know the Easter long weekend historically sees a surge in travel as holidaymakers hit the road to spend time with family and friends," he said.
"[It's] making it essential for all drivers to take caution and be patient on congested roadways.
"The NHVR is urging heavy vehicle drivers to conduct thorough pre-departure inspections of their vehicle, ensure proper load securement, and importantly, practice fatigue management by following work and rest requirements."
He said 11 people died in heavy vehicle crashes during April in 2023.
"One life lost on Australian roads is one too many," Mr Petroccitto said.
"It is critically important that whether you are driving a truck, bus, car or motorcycle you remain patient and ensure safety is top of mind when travelling to your destination.
"All road users need to prioritise rest, take plenty of meal breaks and overall, just take care of yourselves on the road."
NHVR corporate affairs executive director Michelle Tayler said it was also important to give trucks additional space for safety and braking.
"It's crucial to remember where a truck driver's blind spots are - if you are in a truck's blind spot, the driver won't know you're there, so if they suddenly have to brake or change lanes you're at risk of a collision," she said.
"This Easter, we want all drivers to make it to their destination safely."
More information about fatigue management can be found here.
