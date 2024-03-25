Stock & Land
Final day for farmers to submit views on new animal welfare laws

By Barry Murphy
March 25 2024 - 4:00pm
Farmers have until 11.59pm on Monday, March 25, to submit their views on new animal welfare legislation. Picture by Barry Murphy

Monday, March 25, is the final day for farmers to make submissions to the Victorian Government's consultation on its new animal care and protection laws.

Barry Murphy

