Final day for farmers to submit views on new animal welfare laws

Monday, March 25, is the final day for farmers to make submissions to the Victorian Government's consultation on its new animal care and protection laws.
All Victorians can have their say on the draft Animal Care and Protection Act until 11.59pm.
The legislation will replace the current Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1986.
Officials had extended the consultation period on the new legislation following extreme weather events for farmers in February and early March.
The proposed new Animal Care and Protection Act covered a suite of animal welfare and husbandry practices, including those applicable to farmed livestock.
Animal Welfare Victoria executive director Dr Trevor Pisciotta called on all farmers, and anyone interested in animal welfare, to make submissions before the deadline.
"We've been committed to engaging with key stakeholders and the Victorian community throughout these reforms - this is the third and final round of consultation," he said.
"Regional communities have already strongly influenced the form of the draft bill, which will help to maintain the trust of our trading partners, consumers and the community in Victoria's animal-based activities and industries."
The new legislation would not come into force for at least two years after it was finalised.
This was aimed at enabling the development of supporting regulations.
These regulations would set more detailed requirements for specific species and activities involving animals (where needed).
In addition to the three consultation rounds, Agriculture Victoria said it has consulted with more than 50 organisations representing people involved with animals or with an interest in animals and the law.
"The feedback has been carefully considered and contributed to the reform process to date," a spokesperson said.
Dr Pisciotta said the current Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was nearly 40 years old and did not always reflect "current community expectations, developments in animal science or changing industry practices".
"Demonstrating a high standard of animal welfare is critical in supporting Victorian industries to maintain access to important markets," he said.
"For most Victorians, there will be no major changes to the way they operate daily.
"These laws will strengthen Victoria's reputation as a humane and responsible producer of food - while being fit-for-purpose for modern day farming practices."
Key changes in the new act included minimum standards of care and requirements around animal husbandry procedures.
Dr Pisciotta said these standards already featured in the existing codes of practice and Australian Standards and Guidelines for Animal Welfare.
The proposed laws also recognise animal "sentience" - that animals can have positive and negative experiences.
Agriculture Victoria insisted that the law being explicit about this won't change how Victorians need to treat their animals, or whether they can be owned or used by humans.
It won't create any legal rights for third parties, and it won't give animals legal rights.
"Please visit the Engage Victoria website, where you will find supporting materials to help you make a submission, including a guide to the draft bill and a list of frequently asked questions," Dr Pisciotta said.
More information on the new legislation and detail on how to make a submission was available here.
