Macclesfield, Morwell fire crews use special tools to help a trapped cow

Morwell and Macclesfield firefighters have had a "unique call out" after helping a farmer return a bogged cow to the herd.
Morwell Fire Brigade fourth lieutenant Aaron Yates, Morwell, said the brigade responded to the call out at 4.50pm on Sunday, of a stuck cow in a dam.
He said it was his first rescue with an animal stuck where it needed further expertise and specialised equipment.
"We responded, got on the scene and spoke with the farmer and located the cow stuck in the dam about belly deep," he said.
"The cow was very tired and very distressed, with it being an embankment we requested extra equipment to see what we could do."
He said the responders waited for the Macclesfield CFA brigade to arrive with specialised equipment, board, slings, and a head harness.
Meanwhile, other Morwell volunteers were offsite competing in a state firefighting competition at Mooroopna.
"We had a couple of boards, put a couple of slings around the belly of the cow, followed by a head harness," Mr Yates said.
"There was a little board to make sure the cow got a free ride up so it didn't get snagged on the embankment.
"All in a day's work."
He said the cow was safely returned to its herd on wobbly legs.
He said six people responded from Morwell, and two from Macclesfield.
"The farmer was pleased, he was very thankful and very chatty," he said.
"Morwell CFA is there to help the community when it needs us."
